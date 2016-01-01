Kristina Moss, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Moss, NP
Overview of Kristina Moss, NP
Kristina Moss, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Nursing.
Kristina Moss works at
Kristina Moss' Office Locations
Kristina M. Moss, NPP550 Latona Rd Bldg D, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 471-5799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristina Moss, NP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316053655
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester School Of Nursing
- SAINT JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Moss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Moss works at
19 patients have reviewed Kristina Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Moss.
