Kristina Neagos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Neagos, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beverly Hills, CA.
Beverly Hills Gastroenterology150 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-1300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053621565
Kristina Neagos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Neagos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
101 patients have reviewed Kristina Neagos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Neagos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Neagos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Neagos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.