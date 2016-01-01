Kristina Olstad, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Olstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Olstad, PA
Kristina Olstad, PA is a Physician Assistant in Beach, ND.
Kristina Olstad works at
CHI St. Alexius Health Family Clinic95 2 St, Beach, ND 58621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1609872043
- CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
Kristina Olstad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristina Olstad using Healthline FindCare.
Kristina Olstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Olstad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Olstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Olstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Olstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.