Kristina Ramos, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Kristina Ramos, MSN

Kristina Ramos, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Kristina Ramos works at A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristina Ramos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health
    1938 Soule Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 726-7442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2017
    Kristina is absolutely amazing. She is so supportive, caring, and respectful to her patients. She is excellent with ADD and ADHD treatment, and is very comfortable to speak with about anything. She is hands down the best around at what she does.
    About Kristina Ramos, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184063158
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Ramos, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristina Ramos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristina Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Ramos works at A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Kristina Ramos’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kristina Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Ramos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

