Kristina Replenski, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristina Replenski, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. 

Kristina Replenski works at Tidelands Health Diabetes Center in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Diabetes Center
    11891 Plaza Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 353-0288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 09, 2021
    Dr. Kristina is a great Dr! She is a great listener. She is proactive to get to the bottom of a problem or issue. I highly recommend her and her services. Thanks!
    Jason Killam — Aug 09, 2021
    Kristina Replenski, PA-C
    About Kristina Replenski, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1730583436
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Replenski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Replenski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristina Replenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Replenski works at Tidelands Health Diabetes Center in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Kristina Replenski’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kristina Replenski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Replenski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Replenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Replenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

