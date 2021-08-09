Kristina Replenski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Replenski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Replenski, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristina Replenski, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Kristina Replenski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Diabetes Center11891 Plaza Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 353-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristina Replenski?
Dr. Kristina is a great Dr! She is a great listener. She is proactive to get to the bottom of a problem or issue. I highly recommend her and her services. Thanks!
About Kristina Replenski, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1730583436
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Replenski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Replenski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Replenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Replenski works at
3 patients have reviewed Kristina Replenski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Replenski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Replenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Replenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.