See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Radford, VA
Kristina Samson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kristina Samson, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristina Samson, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Radford, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Kristina Samson works at LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - Radford in Radford, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - Radford
    614 E Main St Ste A, Radford, VA 24141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 425-3172
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Arthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristina Samson?

    Nov 02, 2020
    Dr. Samson is an amazing doctor. She listens to what’s going on, effectively issues the right protocols, and ensures health care with outstanding precision and recall. She’s the best doctor I’ve ever had. I would absolutely recommend her; in fact, I already have.
    — Nov 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristina Samson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kristina Samson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristina Samson to family and friends

    Kristina Samson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristina Samson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristina Samson, PA-C.

    About Kristina Samson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477960391
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Samson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristina Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Samson works at LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - Radford in Radford, VA. View the full address on Kristina Samson’s profile.

    Kristina Samson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Samson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristina Samson, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.