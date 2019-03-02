See All Nurse Practitioners in Lincoln, NE
Kristina Saunders, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristina Saunders, APRN

Kristina Saunders, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE. 

Kristina Saunders works at Honor Health & Wellness PC Lincoln, NE in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristina Saunders' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Honor Health & Wellness
    1620 S 70th St Ste 104, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 853-7385
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midlands Choice
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kristina Saunders, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790167724
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Undergraduate School

