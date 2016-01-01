Kristina Skinner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Skinner, FNP
Overview
Kristina Skinner, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Creek, OR.
Kristina Skinner works at
Locations
-
1
Cmg East Dba Evergreen Family Medicine South145 Ne Broadway St, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristina Skinner?
About Kristina Skinner, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1255744611
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristina Skinner using Healthline FindCare.
Kristina Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Skinner works at
Kristina Skinner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.