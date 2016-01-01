See All Family Doctors in Cornelius, NC
Kristina Taylor-Lewis, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristina Taylor-Lewis, FNP

Family Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kristina Taylor-Lewis, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. 

Kristina Taylor-Lewis works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Cornelius in Cornelius, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Cornelius
    17078 Nat Bynum Ln Ste 3, Cornelius, NC 28031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2866
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristina Taylor-Lewis?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristina Taylor-Lewis, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristina Taylor-Lewis, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristina Taylor-Lewis to family and friends

    Kristina Taylor-Lewis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristina Taylor-Lewis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristina Taylor-Lewis, FNP.

    About Kristina Taylor-Lewis, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1457776874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Taylor-Lewis, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Taylor-Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristina Taylor-Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Taylor-Lewis works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Cornelius in Cornelius, NC. View the full address on Kristina Taylor-Lewis’s profile.

    Kristina Taylor-Lewis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Taylor-Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Taylor-Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Taylor-Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.