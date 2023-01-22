Kristina Trunnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Trunnell, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristina Trunnell, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD.
Kristina Trunnell works at
Locations
DermAssociates Rockville15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-7397Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
DermAssociates Silver Spring10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-7000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
PA Trunnell listened to me and was very thorough in her treatment. I would highly recommend her.
About Kristina Trunnell, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1831313972
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis University
Kristina Trunnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Trunnell works at
62 patients have reviewed Kristina Trunnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Trunnell.
