Dr. Wittig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristina Wittig, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristina Wittig, PA
Dr. Kristina Wittig, PA is an Urology Specialist in Valencia, CA.
Dr. Wittig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wittig's Office Locations
-
1
City of Hope Santa Clarita23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 250, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (626) 218-1883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
City of Hope's Helford Clinical Research Hospital1500 Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010 Directions (626) 471-7100
-
3
City Of Hope Of Arcadia44151 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 902-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wittig?
Outstanding specialist. Very knowledgeable, easy to talk with, easy to get appointments. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Wittig. Have been seeing Dr. Wittig for several years and am very happy with treatment would recommend to anyone. She takes the time to discuss matters and gives expert opinions.
About Dr. Kristina Wittig, PA
- Urology
- English
- 1215995998
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wittig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wittig works at
Dr. Wittig has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.