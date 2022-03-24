Dr. Kristina Wittrock, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Wittrock, OD
Overview of Dr. Kristina Wittrock, OD
Dr. Kristina Wittrock, OD is an Optometrist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Dr. Wittrock works at
Dr. Wittrock's Office Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental6630 Mills Civic Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (844) 227-2758
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wittrock?
I have never gotten as much personalized care from any doctor as I got from Dr. Wittrock and Styleyes. The amount of knowledge about my vision problems (and many others) made me feel right at ease.
About Dr. Kristina Wittrock, OD
- Optometry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1366430068
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wittrock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wittrock accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wittrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wittrock works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittrock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittrock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.