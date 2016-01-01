See All Physicians Assistants in Langhorne, PA
Kristine Augaitis, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristine Augaitis, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
4.4 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristine Augaitis, PA-C

Kristine Augaitis, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Langhorne, PA. 

Kristine Augaitis works at 3B Orthopedics in Langhorne, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Pilchman, PA-C
Jennifer Pilchman, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Kristine Augaitis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aria Health
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 678-4632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristine Augaitis?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristine Augaitis, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kristine Augaitis, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristine Augaitis to family and friends

    Kristine Augaitis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristine Augaitis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristine Augaitis, PA-C.

    About Kristine Augaitis, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902844129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristine Augaitis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristine Augaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristine Augaitis works at 3B Orthopedics in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Kristine Augaitis’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kristine Augaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Augaitis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Augaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Augaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristine Augaitis, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.