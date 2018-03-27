Kristine Demarco, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristine Demarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristine Demarco, CH
Overview
Kristine Demarco, CH is a Chiropractor in Fairfield, CT.
Kristine Demarco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Kristine DeMarco Black Rock Holistic Health Center825 Kings Hwy E, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (475) 282-0383
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristine Demarco?
Dr. DeMarco relieved me of very painful sciatica without the prescription pain medication my MD recommend. No matter the ailment, Dr. D has, for twenty years, been my “go to” doctor. Her recent use of cupping got me and my weak lungs through another long winter. If you want to feel better “naturally” she is the doctor for you.
About Kristine Demarco, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1720107402
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristine Demarco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristine Demarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristine Demarco works at
7 patients have reviewed Kristine Demarco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Demarco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Demarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Demarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.