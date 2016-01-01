Kristine Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristine Griffin, PA-C
Overview
Kristine Griffin, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ.
Kristine Griffin works at
Locations
-
1
Kirshner Spine Institute525 Route 73 S Ste 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristine Griffin?
About Kristine Griffin, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1932400447
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristine Griffin works at
Kristine Griffin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.