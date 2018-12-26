Dr. Kristine Johnson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Johnson, DC is a Chiropractor in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Total Vitality Health Care LLC643 Cape Coral Pkwy E Ste E, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 458-5747
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kris is a fantastic chiropractor! Unlike most chiros that twist your body all up like a pretzel, which in turn causes a lot of muscle pain that minimally lasts for days, she has a system where the patient lies on his or her stomach on a table and then Dr. Kris adjusts using a prod. Painless yet efficient.
- Chiropractic
- English
- Logan College of Chiropractic
Dr. Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
