Kristine Keane, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.1 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristine Keane, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Brick, NJ. 

Kristine Keane works at Invision Optical - Brick in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Invision Optical - Brick
    220 Jack Martin Blvd Ste E2, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 920-3434

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Rehabilitation
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 02, 2019
    Have been referring patients to. Dr Keane from our practice and urgicare for many years.. including my own child.. excellent job with concussion injury.. thorough and very accessable for follow up... Definitely does not use the credentials MD probably clerical hospital error...I highly recommend her and practice... really wonder if that last review was real patient experience..Not the Dr Keane our practice has experienced...
    brick, NJ — Jun 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristine Keane, PSY
    About Kristine Keane, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316945942
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristine Keane, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristine Keane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristine Keane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristine Keane works at Invision Optical - Brick in Brick, NJ. View the full address on Kristine Keane’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Kristine Keane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Keane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Keane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Keane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

