Kristine Kerr, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristine Kerr, PT
Kristine Kerr, PT is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Kristine Kerr works at
Kristine Kerr's Office Locations
Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic4212 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristine Kerr, PT
- Rehabilitation
- English
- Female
- 1730270752
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristine Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristine Kerr using Healthline FindCare.
Kristine Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.