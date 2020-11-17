Kristine Kirtley, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristine Kirtley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristine Kirtley, PA
Overview
Kristine Kirtley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX.
Kristine Kirtley works at
Locations
Genesis Medical Group19701 Kingwood Dr Bldg C, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 547-4050
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Superior, over the top performance. Highly clinically trained she is the leading PA in cutting edge patient accommodation. Available when you need help; not in two weeks!
About Kristine Kirtley, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750493763
Kristine Kirtley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristine Kirtley accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristine Kirtley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristine Kirtley works at
5 patients have reviewed Kristine Kirtley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Kirtley.
