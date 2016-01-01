Kristine Mosher, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristine Mosher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristine Mosher, APRN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Deer River, MN.
Kristine Mosher works at
Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 DirectionsMonday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Bariatric Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1265841076
- Essentia Health-Virginia
- Essentia Health-Deer River
