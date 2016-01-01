See All Bariatric Doctors in Deer River, MN
Kristine Mosher, APRN

Bariatric Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristine Mosher, APRN

Kristine Mosher, APRN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Deer River, MN. 

Kristine Mosher works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristine Mosher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic
    115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Kristine Mosher, APRN

    • Bariatric Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1265841076
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia
    • Essentia Health-Deer River

