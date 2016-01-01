See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Kristine Yvette Palileo, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristine Yvette Palileo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Kristine Yvette Palileo works at Sacramento Gastroenterologists in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Health
    2725 Capitol Ave Dept 300, Sacramento, CA 95816
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kristine Yvette Palileo, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891022273
