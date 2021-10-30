See All Bariatric Doctors in Woodridge, IL
Kristine Warnes, APN

Bariatric Medicine
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Kristine Warnes, APN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Kristine Warnes works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7205
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7205

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Menopause
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Pelvic Exams
Physical Examination
Pneumonia
Vaccination
Well Baby Care
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 30, 2021
    Kristine is always so welcoming and caring. She was at my primary care office before this office and has always been one of my favorite people to see because she is so thorough.
    Deborah Herrero — Oct 30, 2021
    About Kristine Warnes, APN

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871543264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristine Warnes, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristine Warnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristine Warnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristine Warnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Kristine Warnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Warnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Warnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Warnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

