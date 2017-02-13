Dr. Kristopher Olsen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Olsen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristopher Olsen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Olsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robyn Tapley Psyd PA6767 N Wickham Rd Ste 306, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 751-1925
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen?
Always has valuable input and suggestions for improvement. Dr. Olson is very easy to talk to and has made it clear that he is genuinely concerned with helping.
About Dr. Kristopher Olsen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083764492
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.