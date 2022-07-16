Kristy Anderson, MACP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristy Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristy Anderson, MACP
Kristy Anderson, MACP is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
insight Therapy services4545 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 315-4068Monday12:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I am seeing Kristy since February 2022, after we got known, got my diagnost. We have done some EMDR successfully tackled the main issue that drove me to seek her kind of help. I waited for an openning with Kristy for months. The waiting worthed. She is a professional and compationed person. I still working with her. Yes English is not my fluent but Kristy is extremely flexible with my broken english. Thanks Kristy for the help.
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- National University
Kristy Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristy Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristy Anderson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Kristy Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Anderson.
