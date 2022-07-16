See All Counselors in Phoenix, AZ
Overview

Kristy Anderson, MACP is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ. 

Kristy Anderson works at Insight TherapyAZ in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    insight Therapy services
    4545 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 315-4068
    Monday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kristy Anderson, MACP

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649686817
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • National University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristy Anderson, MACP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristy Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristy Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristy Anderson works at Insight TherapyAZ in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Kristy Anderson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Kristy Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristy Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristy Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

