Dr. Dromgoole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kristy Dromgoole, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kristy Dromgoole, PHD is a Psychologist in Southlake, TX.

Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Neuropsychology Associates of North Texas1340 N White Chapel Blvd Ste 130, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 773-9080Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristy Dromgoole, PHD
- Psychology
- English

Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dromgoole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dromgoole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dromgoole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dromgoole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dromgoole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.