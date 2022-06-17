Kristy Drummond, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristy Drummond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristy Drummond, LPC
Overview
Kristy Drummond, LPC is a Counselor in Carrollton, GA. They graduated from Jacksonville State University.
Kristy Drummond works at
Locations
-
1
Drummond Counseling, LLC200 Glen Eagle Ct # 1A, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (256) 454-4466Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Drummond Counseling, LLC29 Owen Cir # A2, Heflin, AL 36264 Directions (256) 454-4466Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristy Drummond?
Mrs. Drummond is very understanding and compassionate to help. She is a great listener and is not afraid to share Jesus with anyone. My grandson loves her and sees her as someone he can share anything with; which had been very challenging for him in the past. I would definitely recommend Mrs. Drummond to others.
About Kristy Drummond, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1750608014
Education & Certifications
- Jacksonville State University
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristy Drummond accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristy Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristy Drummond works at
6 patients have reviewed Kristy Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Drummond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristy Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristy Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.