Kristy Ferguson, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristy Ferguson, FNP

Kristy Ferguson, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Kristy Ferguson works at TMCOne - Wilmot in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristy Ferguson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tmc Medical Network Dba Tmcone
    2840 E Skyline Dr Ste 230, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 324-1214
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    TMCOne
    1369 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 324-2160
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Kristy Ferguson, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568915353
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristy Ferguson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristy Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristy Ferguson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristy Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristy Ferguson works at TMCOne - Wilmot in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Kristy Ferguson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kristy Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristy Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristy Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

