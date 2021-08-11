Kristy Kehoe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristy Kehoe, PA-C
Overview
Kristy Kehoe, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Shreveport, LA.
Kristy Kehoe works at
Locations
Fairfield Family Clinic1860 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 675-1313
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very caring , concerned and listened to everything that I had to say..very knowledgeable and Thorough..
About Kristy Kehoe, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristy Kehoe accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristy Kehoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kristy Kehoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Kehoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristy Kehoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristy Kehoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.