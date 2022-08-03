Kristy McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristy McCoy, PA
Overview
Kristy McCoy, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.

Locations
Pipm Sub B. Pllc2130 NE Loop 410 Ste 375, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 634-1232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Treats you as if you were her family. Takes the time to listen as well as explain what the plan is. Shes the real deal!
About Kristy McCoy, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215181086
Frequently Asked Questions

4 patients have reviewed Kristy McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy McCoy.
