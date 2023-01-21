See All Physicians Assistants in Orange Park, FL
Kristy Schweighardt, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kristy Schweighardt, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Orange Park, FL. 

Kristy Schweighardt works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orange Park in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orange Park
    1893 Kingsley Ave Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-5921
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 7855 Argyle Forest Blvd
    7855 Argyle Forest Blvd Ste 701, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2023
    It was great ! Beautiful facility and top notch staff !
    Carolyn A Campono — Jan 21, 2023
    Photo: Kristy Schweighardt, PA-C
    About Kristy Schweighardt, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1497230585
