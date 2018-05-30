Kristy Walters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kristy Walters, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristy Walters, CNP
Kristy Walters, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Kristy Walters works at
Kristy Walters' Office Locations
-
1
University of Cincinnati Medical Centercollege of Medicine222 Piedmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristy Walters?
Best CNP I've ever had. Always friendly and professional. Never have a problem getting calls back from her or the office staff. LOVE her!!!
About Kristy Walters, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508218892
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristy Walters accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristy Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristy Walters works at
2 patients have reviewed Kristy Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristy Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristy Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.