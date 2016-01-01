Krystal Auernhamer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Krystal Auernhamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Krystal Auernhamer, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Krystal Auernhamer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Traverse City, MI.
Krystal Auernhamer works at
Locations
-
1
Partners in Health3074 N US HIGHWAY 31 S, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0535Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Krystal Auernhamer?
About Krystal Auernhamer, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568610871
Frequently Asked Questions
Krystal Auernhamer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Krystal Auernhamer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krystal Auernhamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Krystal Auernhamer works at
2 patients have reviewed Krystal Auernhamer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krystal Auernhamer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krystal Auernhamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krystal Auernhamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.