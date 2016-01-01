See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlotte, NC
Krystal Vaughn, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Krystal Vaughn, FNP

Krystal Vaughn, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Krystal Vaughn works at Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Krystal Vaughn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church
    10220 Prosperity Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1417

About Krystal Vaughn, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1720606361
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

