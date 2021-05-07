See All Physicians Assistants in Salisbury, MD
Krysten Wolinski, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Krysten Wolinski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salisbury, MD. 

Krysten Wolinski works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodbrooke Adult Medicine
    1665 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 546-2424
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2021
    This was my first visit after not having a primary doctor for a while. Krysten was welcoming, knowledgeable, and went over all of my concerns. She made me feel at ease, and comfortable enough to be open about my health. I would completely recommend her.
    Krysten Wolinski, PA-C
    About Krysten Wolinski, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487111068
