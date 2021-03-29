Krystina Gordon accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krystina Gordon, PSY
Overview
Krystina Gordon, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Krystina Gordon works at
Locations
New Hope Psychological Services LLC10752 N 89th Pl Ste 221, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 463-4432
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me me understand and cope with an abusive marriage and worse. Very knowledgeable about abuse. Gentle, patient and understanding. A good soul.
About Krystina Gordon, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750656369
Krystina Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Krystina Gordon works at
6 patients have reviewed Krystina Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krystina Gordon.
