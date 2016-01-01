Kurene Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kurene Fong, PA-C
Overview
Kurene Fong, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fresno, CA.
Kurene Fong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prospice Medical Group Corporation4770 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 255-6476
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kurene Fong?
About Kurene Fong, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912532342
Frequently Asked Questions
Kurene Fong works at
Kurene Fong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kurene Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kurene Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kurene Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.