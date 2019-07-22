See All Physicians Assistants in Salem, OR
Overview

Kurt Atkin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salem, OR. 

Kurt Atkin works at St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates, L.L.C. in Salem, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente
    5125 Skyline Rd S, Salem, OR 97306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 361-5400
    • Aetna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2019
    Weird that others had this experience. I just got KP insurance again and am on hold to see if Atkin is still accepting patients. If he is, I would love to have him as PCP again. As a child, he diagnosed my Cat Scratch Fever and treatment was successful. He was always attentive and listened to my needs. His MA Blaine always did a wonderful job as well. They made a great team. So I'm not sure if things changeds since then, but I'm going to see if he's able to be my PCP again.
    Taylor — Jul 22, 2019
    About Kurt Atkin, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1770646663
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kurt Atkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kurt Atkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Kurt Atkin works at St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates, L.L.C. in Salem, OR.

    5 patients have reviewed Kurt Atkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

