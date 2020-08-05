Dr. Hoover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurt Hoover, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Hoover, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Hoover works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kurt Hoover Phd PA5221 Ehrlich Rd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33624 Directions (813) 926-3170
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoover?
Dr.Hoover is amazing ...warm,encouraging and strengthen...Dr.Hoover's warm and caring style provides a safe venue to open up and explore what is going on and his skills give you the encouragement to find your strengths to travel the path that is right for you.Dr.Hoover is very knowledgeable and professional.He is an empathic and dedicated psychologist who provides strong support. Dr.Hoover creates a special connection with each and every client. He is an excellent psychologist with expertise and skills and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kurt Hoover, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346330743
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoover works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.