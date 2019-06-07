See All Counselors in Hackettstown, NJ
Kurt McKinley, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kurt McKinley, MA

Counseling
4.9 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kurt McKinley, MA is a Counselor in Hackettstown, NJ. 

Kurt McKinley works at BioPsych Associates, LLC in Hackettstown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    BioPsych Associates, LLC
    43 Newburgh Rd Ste 403, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 852-5015

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Creative Visualization Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kurt McKinley?

    Jun 07, 2019
    Kurt is amazing. His knowledge and techniques have had such a positive impact on our son. Its amazing the results we are seeing in a such a short period of time. He is patient and precise and we are very grateful to have found him.
    J. R. — Jun 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kurt McKinley, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Kurt McKinley, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kurt McKinley to family and friends

    Kurt McKinley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kurt McKinley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kurt McKinley, MA.

    About Kurt McKinley, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982820361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Washington State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kurt McKinley, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kurt McKinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kurt McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kurt McKinley works at BioPsych Associates, LLC in Hackettstown, NJ. View the full address on Kurt McKinley’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Kurt McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kurt McKinley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kurt McKinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kurt McKinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kurt McKinley, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.