Kurt Pulver, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (184)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kurt Pulver, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. 

Kurt Pulver works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McCallie Avenue Office
    2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
  2. 2
    Parkridge Medical Center - Diagnostic Center (Plaza 4)
    2205 McCallie Ave Ste 302, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 184 ratings
    Patient Ratings (184)
    5 Star
    (177)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr.Pulver has a great way of explaining what your problem is and how to fix i, that’s what a simple person like me needs. Highly recommend him to anyone.
    Carl — Jan 20, 2023
    Photo: Kurt Pulver, PA
    About Kurt Pulver, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558367045
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kurt Pulver, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kurt Pulver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kurt Pulver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kurt Pulver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kurt Pulver works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Kurt Pulver’s profile.

    184 patients have reviewed Kurt Pulver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kurt Pulver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kurt Pulver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kurt Pulver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

