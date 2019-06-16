See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Worcester, MA
Dr. Kurtis Zimmerman, OD

Optometry
2.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kurtis Zimmerman, OD

Dr. Kurtis Zimmerman, OD is an Optometrist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reliant Medical Group Neponset St Dermatology
    5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 778-5234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Injuries
Glaucoma
Eye Injuries
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kurtis Zimmerman, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053434217
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurtis Zimmerman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Zimmerman works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

