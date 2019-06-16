Dr. Kurtis Zimmerman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurtis Zimmerman, OD
Overview of Dr. Kurtis Zimmerman, OD
Dr. Kurtis Zimmerman, OD is an Optometrist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations
-
1
Reliant Medical Group Neponset St Dermatology5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (774) 778-5234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?
Very thorough and listens to what a patient has to say. Gives excellent feedback as the exam progresses. A very pleasant and caring practitioner. Minus one star because of the network he works within.
About Dr. Kurtis Zimmerman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1053434217
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.