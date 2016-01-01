Kwadwo Otchere accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kwadwo Otchere
Overview of Kwadwo Otchere
Kwadwo Otchere is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kwadwo Otchere's Office Locations
- 1 5150 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 359-2301
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kwadwo Otchere?
About Kwadwo Otchere
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073050316
Frequently Asked Questions
Kwadwo Otchere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kwadwo Otchere has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kwadwo Otchere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kwadwo Otchere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kwadwo Otchere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.