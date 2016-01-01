Kwang Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kwang Choi, PSY
Overview
Kwang Choi, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Frankfort, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9645 Lincolnway Ln Ste 207A, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (815) 277-7012
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kwang Choi?
About Kwang Choi, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770592990
Frequently Asked Questions
Kwang Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kwang Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kwang Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kwang Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kwang Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.