Kyle Dore, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Kyle Dore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. They graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Kyle Dore works at West Houston Orthopedics - West Houston Center Boulevard in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Houston Orthopedics
    12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 350, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 496-2482
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Kyle is always pleasant and very informative. He is attentive to the issues and thoroughly listens and explains the plan of action for speedy recovery. :)
    Desireé Jones — Feb 09, 2022
    Photo: Kyle Dore, PA-C
    About Kyle Dore, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154617009
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kyle Dore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kyle Dore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kyle Dore works at West Houston Orthopedics - West Houston Center Boulevard in Houston, TX. View the full address on Kyle Dore’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kyle Dore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kyle Dore.

