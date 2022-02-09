Kyle Dore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kyle Dore, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kyle Dore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. They graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
Kyle Dore works at
Locations
West Houston Orthopedics12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 350, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 496-2482
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kyle is always pleasant and very informative. He is attentive to the issues and thoroughly listens and explains the plan of action for speedy recovery. :)
About Kyle Dore, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154617009
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Kyle Dore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kyle Dore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kyle Dore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kyle Dore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kyle Dore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kyle Dore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.