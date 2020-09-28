Dr. Kyle Henderson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Henderson, OD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Henderson, OD is an Optometrist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Optometry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry.
Locations
Legacy Eye Care1207 CORNWELL DR, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 354-3384Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- HealthChoice
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Very concerned, professional, and prompt in treating my son’s eye injury.
About Dr. Kyle Henderson, OD
- Optometry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1780069609
Education & Certifications
- Triad Eye Medical
- Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry
- Northeastern State University
