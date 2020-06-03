See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Kyle McKinley, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Kyle McKinley, CRNP

Kyle McKinley, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Kyle McKinley works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kyle McKinley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation
    446 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 503-3196
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    • Aetna
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2020
    A kind and professional healthcare provider whom I felt extremely comfortable talking with. This was my first time with a psychiatric provider and I felt like he took the time to listen to me and provided me with options rather than telling me what to do.
    — Jun 03, 2020
    About Kyle McKinley, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336699255
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kyle McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kyle McKinley works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Kyle McKinley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kyle McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kyle McKinley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kyle McKinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kyle McKinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

