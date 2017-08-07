See All Chiropractors in Utica, MI
Dr. Kyle Ormsbee, DC

Chiropractic
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kyle Ormsbee, DC is a Chiropractor in Utica, MI. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    46056 Cass Ave, Utica, MI 48317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 254-1020
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kyle Ormsbee, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205016805
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Ormsbee, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ormsbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ormsbee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ormsbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ormsbee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ormsbee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ormsbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ormsbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

