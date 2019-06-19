Kylee Shaw, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kylee Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kylee Shaw, PA
Kylee Shaw, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Thomas Dermatology9097 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
Good Experience. Dr. Shaw was courteous, insightful, and a wonderful change from cantankerous, curmudgeonly, worn-out health practitioners that pervade the field nowadays. She is an ebullient, fresh-faced counterbalance to what has passed for healthcare in Boulder City over the last several years. I recommend her.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1225518509
Kylee Shaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kylee Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kylee Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kylee Shaw.
