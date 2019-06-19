See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Kylee Shaw, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kylee Shaw, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Kylee Shaw works at Thomas Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Dermatology
    9097 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 430-5333
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 19, 2019
Good Experience. Dr. Shaw was courteous, insightful, and a wonderful change from cantankerous, curmudgeonly, worn-out health practitioners that pervade the field nowadays. She is an ebullient, fresh-faced counterbalance to what has passed for healthcare in Boulder City over the last several years. I recommend her.
About Kylee Shaw, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225518509
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kylee Shaw, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kylee Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kylee Shaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kylee Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kylee Shaw works at Thomas Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Kylee Shaw’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Kylee Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kylee Shaw.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kylee Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kylee Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

