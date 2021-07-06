See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Kymberly Kuhns, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kymberly Kuhns, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kymberly Kuhns, APN

Kymberly Kuhns, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Kymberly Kuhns works at Saint Thomas Medical Partners W in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carl Bowman Jr, AGACNP-BC
Carl Bowman Jr, AGACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Holly Petrino, NP
Holly Petrino, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Shannon Grace, FNP-BC
Shannon Grace, FNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Kymberly Kuhns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Thomas Medical Partners
    5201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 222-1900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kymberly Kuhns?

    Jul 06, 2021
    I found Kymberly to be extremely pleasant and knowledgeable. I was able to learn a lot about the various medications I am on and about how our brains work. Highly recommend!
    — Jul 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kymberly Kuhns, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Kymberly Kuhns, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kymberly Kuhns to family and friends

    Kymberly Kuhns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kymberly Kuhns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kymberly Kuhns, APN.

    About Kymberly Kuhns, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801288709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kymberly Kuhns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kymberly Kuhns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kymberly Kuhns works at Saint Thomas Medical Partners W in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Kymberly Kuhns’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kymberly Kuhns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kymberly Kuhns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kymberly Kuhns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kymberly Kuhns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kymberly Kuhns, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.