Kymberly Kuhns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kymberly Kuhns, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kymberly Kuhns, APN
Kymberly Kuhns, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Saint Thomas Medical Partners5201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 222-1900
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I found Kymberly to be extremely pleasant and knowledgeable. I was able to learn a lot about the various medications I am on and about how our brains work. Highly recommend!
About Kymberly Kuhns, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801288709
Kymberly Kuhns accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kymberly Kuhns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
