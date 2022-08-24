Kyndra Morton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kyndra Morton
Overview of Kyndra Morton
Kyndra Morton is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI.
Kyndra Morton works at
Kyndra Morton's Office Locations
Genesee County Community Mental Health422 W 4TH AVE, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 496-5777
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always a great experience coming to her office, is very proffesional and really looks at the whole picture to figure out what's going on. Always easy to get an appointment if I need one and refferd me to all the neccsary specialist needed. Hope she stays at this location for quite sometime because I love her and wouldn't trust my health with many other people.
About Kyndra Morton
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871881185
Frequently Asked Questions
Kyndra Morton accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kyndra Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
